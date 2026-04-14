Analyzing InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) and InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of InterCure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCure has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips 5.09% 13.68% 5.59% InterCure N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and InterCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and InterCure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $20.17 billion 1.36 $1.01 billion $1.06 26.94 InterCure $64.55 million N/A -$18.32 million $0.03 25.03

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than InterCure. InterCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Philips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Koninklijke Philips and InterCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 0 3 0 1 2.50 InterCure 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats InterCure on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Philips

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Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease. In addition, the company offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. Further, it provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding, baby monitors, and digital parental solutions; and grooming and beauty products and solutions. The company has strategic partnership agreements with TriHealth, Northwell, and Atrium Health. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About InterCure

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InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

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