Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

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Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18.

In related news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,981.80. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,500. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 312,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,604.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. KVP Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,127 shares during the last quarter.

More Travere Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA issues full/expanded approval of FILSPARI (sparsentan) for FSGS — this makes FILSPARI the first approved medicine for the disease, opening a commercial opportunity and potential revenue stream for Travere. Travere Announces Full FDA Approval (BusinessWire)

FDA issues full/expanded approval of FILSPARI (sparsentan) for FSGS — this makes FILSPARI the first approved medicine for the disease, opening a commercial opportunity and potential revenue stream for Travere. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $47 price target (roughly a mid-50% upside vs. current levels), which can support bullish sentiment from growth-oriented investors. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy (Benzinga)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $47 price target (roughly a mid-50% upside vs. current levels), which can support bullish sentiment from growth-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity (21,305 calls, a ~552% jump vs. normal volume) signals short-term bullish positioning by traders, which can amplify intraday upward pressure on the stock as buyers cover or adjust positions.

Unusually large call-option activity (21,305 calls, a ~552% jump vs. normal volume) signals short-term bullish positioning by traders, which can amplify intraday upward pressure on the stock as buyers cover or adjust positions. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was briefly halted for “news pending” during the announcement window — a technical/regulatory pause that accompanied the company’s disclosure but did not change the substance of the approval news.

Trading was briefly halted for “news pending” during the announcement window — a technical/regulatory pause that accompanied the company’s disclosure but did not change the substance of the approval news. Neutral Sentiment: Company-hosted materials and conference-transcript coverage provide more detail on the approval, commercial plans and FSGS market dynamics; useful for modeling uptake but not new to the approval itself. FDA Approval Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

About Travere Therapeutics

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Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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