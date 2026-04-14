Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Somnigroup International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

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Somnigroup International Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE SGI opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79. Somnigroup International has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Somnigroup International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Somnigroup International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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