Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 515.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Long‑term deal with Alphabet/Google improves AI revenue visibility through 2031 and reduces near‑term risk of Google switching suppliers, supporting revenue outlook for Broadcom’s custom AI chips. Read More.

Long‑term deal with Alphabet/Google improves AI revenue visibility through 2031 and reduces near‑term risk of Google switching suppliers, supporting revenue outlook for Broadcom’s custom AI chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic is expanding partnerships with Broadcom (and Alphabet) for custom AI chip work, signalling additional design wins and demand from large AI customers. Read More.

Anthropic is expanding partnerships with Broadcom (and Alphabet) for custom AI chip work, signalling additional design wins and demand from large AI customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed strong revenue growth and margin performance with AI‑related revenue accelerating, underpinning bullish earnings revisions and growth expectations. Read More.

Recent quarterly results showed strong revenue growth and margin performance with AI‑related revenue accelerating, underpinning bullish earnings revisions and growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor group breakout and technical momentum have lifted AVGO alongside peers, attracting momentum flows and short‑term buying. Read More.

Semiconductor group breakout and technical momentum have lifted AVGO alongside peers, attracting momentum flows and short‑term buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated media and analyst attention (Bull of the Day, Zacks features) can drive additional inflows but may increase short‑term volatility as momentum traders rotate. Read More.

Elevated media and analyst attention (Bull of the Day, Zacks features) can drive additional inflows but may increase short‑term volatility as momentum traders rotate. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AI agents and quant models have recently flagged Broadcom as a high‑conviction buy, which may amplify algorithmic buying but is not a fundamental change. Read More.

AI agents and quant models have recently flagged Broadcom as a high‑conviction buy, which may amplify algorithmic buying but is not a fundamental change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares at an average $358.31 (≈$358k); other reported insider disposals total multi‑million dollars — a potential near‑term sentiment headwind. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares at an average $358.31 (≈$358k); other reported insider disposals total multi‑million dollars — a potential near‑term sentiment headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts caution structural risks remain — customer concentration (large cloud buyers) and competitive pressure in AI chips/networking could pressure margins if end‑market dynamics change. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2%

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 316,282 shares of company stock valued at $103,461,089 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $379.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.61 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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