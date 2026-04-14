enVVeno Medical Corporation $NVNO Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,150 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of enVVeno Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in enVVeno Medical by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,359,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the second quarter worth about $5,127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of enVVeno Medical in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, enVVeno Medical presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

enVVeno Medical stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

enVVeno Medical, Inc is a clinical‐stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of subcutaneous vascular access systems for patients requiring repeated or long‐term intravenous therapy. Through its proprietary Freedom® platform, the company aims to offer an implantable alternative to traditional peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) and external tunneled catheters, addressing complications such as infection risk, dislodgement and patient discomfort.

The company’s lead product candidate, the Freedom PICC System, consists of a low‐profile, subcutaneous port connected to a flexible catheter designed for peripheral insertion.

Further Reading

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