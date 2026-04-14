Short Interest in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Drops By 62.8%

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 77,923 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the March 15th total of 209,742 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.0%

DFEN traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,197. The firm has a market cap of $444.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $97.75.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

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