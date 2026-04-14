Analyzing CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CV has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Generation Income Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CV and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares CV and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties -106.17% -723.20% -8.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV and Generation Income Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $25.67 million N/A -$18.15 million N/A N/A Generation Income Properties $9.74 million 0.17 -$10.34 million ($2.00) -0.15

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CV.

Summary

CV beats Generation Income Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

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