Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,213 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the March 15th total of 16,227 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 54,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $740.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography. IGPT was launched on Jun 23, 2005 and is issued by Invesco.

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