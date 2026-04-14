iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,259 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 280,428 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 621,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 130.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $56.61. 199,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

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