Reviewing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPKO Health has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of OPKO Health shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of OPKO Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.20 million 1.76 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A OPKO Health $606.88 million 1.46 -$225.68 million ($0.30) -3.90

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and OPKO Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OPKO Health.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -0.20% -0.85% -0.32% OPKO Health -37.19% -17.42% -11.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and OPKO Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 0.00 OPKO Health 1 3 1 1 2.33

OPKO Health has a consensus price target of $1.55, indicating a potential upside of 32.48%. Given OPKO Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

OPKO Health beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test. Its Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency. This segment also develops multi-specific immune therapies focused on oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, and immunology; OPK88004, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator; OPK88003, a once-weekly administered peptide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related obesity; Somatrogon (hGH-CTP), a once-weekly human growth hormone injection; and Factor VIIa-CTP, a novel long-acting coagulation factor being developed to treat hemophilia. In addition, it develops and commercializes longer-acting proprietary versions of already approved therapeutic proteins; develops and produces specialty APIs; develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and ophthalmic products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. The company also operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.