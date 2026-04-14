Rede Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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