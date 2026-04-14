21,261 Shares in Franklin Bitcoin ETF $EZBC Purchased by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Franklin Bitcoin ETF comprises about 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Franklin Bitcoin ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

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Franklin Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

EZBC opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $73.16.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

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