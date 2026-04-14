Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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