PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.35 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 320,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 171,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

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PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

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