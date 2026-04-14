Scotiabank Cuts Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communication in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communication’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

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Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

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Rogers Communication Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.72. Rogers Communication has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Rogers Communication Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communication during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

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Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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