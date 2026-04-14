Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grupo Aeromexico from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore assumed coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Grupo Aeromexico from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeromexico to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

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Grupo Aeromexico Trading Down 2.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeromexico

Shares of Grupo Aeromexico stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Grupo Aeromexico has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

About Grupo Aeromexico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

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