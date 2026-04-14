Scotiabank Has Positive Estimate for BCE FY2026 Earnings

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

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BCE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of BCE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.25.

BCE Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.54. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$29.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.16.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.40 billion for the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 31.99%.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

BCE Company Profile

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Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

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