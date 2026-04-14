Newton One Investments LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $689.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $676.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $510.83 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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