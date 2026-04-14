Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,154 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,764,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,076 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,492,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,328,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,138 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE CNH opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

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CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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