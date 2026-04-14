Optima Capital LLC Reduces Stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Optima Capital LLC cut its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,531 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Optima Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Optima Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,368,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300,484 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 645,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 636,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 621,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 226,685 shares during the period.

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DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBND opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

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