Optima Capital LLC Invests $1.54 Million in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND

Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Optima Capital LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 124,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States. The Index is designed to be a broad based measure of the global investment-grade, fixed-rate, fixed-income corporate markets outside the United States.

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