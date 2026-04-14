Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.89. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 77.36%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.