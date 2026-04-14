Lunt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF $FCTR

Lunt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 3.9% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 15.21% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

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First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $38.13.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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