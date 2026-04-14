Lunt Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,241 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,779 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,530,622,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,776,000 after purchasing an additional 666,450 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,394,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,551,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,740,000 after purchasing an additional 784,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $338.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.17 and its 200-day moving average is $333.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $249.94 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.