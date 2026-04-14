LOM Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 revenue guidance and AI lift: Analysts and previews cite TSMC’s Q1 revenue guidance (~$34.6–$35.8B, ~40% YoY) and accelerating AI/data‑center wafer demand as the primary bullish catalyst supporting revenue upside and pricing power. Read More.

Strong Q1 revenue guidance and AI lift: Analysts and previews cite TSMC’s Q1 revenue guidance (~$34.6–$35.8B, ~40% YoY) and accelerating AI/data‑center wafer demand as the primary bullish catalyst supporting revenue upside and pricing power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record-profit expectations: Reuters and others expect a fourth straight quarter of record net profit (large YoY gains) driven by AI infrastructure demand — frames investor expectations for an earnings beat. Read More.

Record-profit expectations: Reuters and others expect a fourth straight quarter of record net profit (large YoY gains) driven by AI infrastructure demand — frames investor expectations for an earnings beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technology roadmap supports long-term margins: Coverage highlights that advanced nodes (7nm and below) are driving most wafer revenue and TSMC’s 2nm is in mass production, underpinning market share in AI chips. Read More.

Technology roadmap supports long-term margins: Coverage highlights that advanced nodes (7nm and below) are driving most wafer revenue and TSMC’s 2nm is in mass production, underpinning market share in AI chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider buy by CEO: CEO Che‑Chia Wei bought 186 shares (Form 4 filed), a small but visible confidence signal that can be supportive to sentiment near earnings. Read More.

Insider buy by CEO: CEO Che‑Chia Wei bought 186 shares (Form 4 filed), a small but visible confidence signal that can be supportive to sentiment near earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings previews push expectations higher: Zacks, Yahoo and multiple outlets project a likely beat — this lifts sentiment but raises the bar for Q1, increasing the chance of post‑earnings volatility. Read More.

Analyst/earnings previews push expectations higher: Zacks, Yahoo and multiple outlets project a likely beat — this lifts sentiment but raises the bar for Q1, increasing the chance of post‑earnings volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: ETF/index flows in focus: Coverage notes ETFs and passive flows can amplify moves around TSMC earnings (short‑term technical/flow-driven impact rather than fundamental change). Read More.

ETF/index flows in focus: Coverage notes ETFs and passive flows can amplify moves around TSMC earnings (short‑term technical/flow-driven impact rather than fundamental change). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from overseas expansion and rising costs: Previews caution that higher capex and operating costs for foreign fabs could compress margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to watch in guidance. Read More.

Margin pressure from overseas expansion and rising costs: Previews caution that higher capex and operating costs for foreign fabs could compress margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to watch in guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and supply‑chain risks: Middle East tensions and “zero‑availability” constraints are flagged as potential disruptors that could trigger short‑term selloffs if supply or logistics issues worsen. Read More.

Geopolitical and supply‑chain risks: Middle East tensions and “zero‑availability” constraints are flagged as potential disruptors that could trigger short‑term selloffs if supply or logistics issues worsen. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High expectations raise volatility risk: With shares near multi‑year highs and strong momentum priced in, any earnings or guidance miss could produce an outsized downside move. Read More.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3%

TSM opened at $369.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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