Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 22,028 Shares of Mueller Water Products $MWA

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 131.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 398.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 677.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

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Mueller Water Products Stock Up 2.4%

MWA stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 10,720 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $295,979.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,209.97. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company’s operations are organized around two primary business segments.

See Also

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