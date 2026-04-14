Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

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Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of HURN stock opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $441.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,514.56. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,296 shares of company stock valued at $185,796. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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