CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,945 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.63. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $313.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $186.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $805,064.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 332,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,632,247.61. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,396.24. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $125 price target, highlighting continued analyst conviction and providing upside vs. the current price. Article Title

DA Davidson reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $125 price target, highlighting continued analyst conviction and providing upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: Commvault announced new AI capabilities for safe, governed agentic workflows on Commvault Cloud — a product push that supports enterprise demand for secure AI data platforms and could help revenue/ARR growth if adopted. Article Title

Commvault announced new AI capabilities for safe, governed agentic workflows on Commvault Cloud — a product push that supports enterprise demand for secure AI data platforms and could help revenue/ARR growth if adopted. Positive Sentiment: Leadership appointments (Gary Merrill as CFO; Geoff Haydon as President of Customer & Field Ops) were announced alongside reaffirmed guidance — management changes intended to support growth execution and investor confidence. Article Title

Leadership appointments (Gary Merrill as CFO; Geoff Haydon as President of Customer & Field Ops) were announced alongside reaffirmed guidance — management changes intended to support growth execution and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (TipRanks/Robert W. Baird coverage) highlights strategic takeover interest and the company’s SaaS transition as reasons CVLT may be undervalued — a narrative that can attract value/seeking investors. Article Title

Analyst commentary (TipRanks/Robert W. Baird coverage) highlights strategic takeover interest and the company’s SaaS transition as reasons CVLT may be undervalued — a narrative that can attract value/seeking investors. Neutral Sentiment: Commvault updated FY‑2026 and Q4‑2026 revenue guidance (roughly $305–308M for Q4 and about $1.2B for FY), largely in line with consensus — supports current valuation but lacks a clear beat to drive a sustained surge.

Commvault updated FY‑2026 and Q4‑2026 revenue guidance (roughly $305–308M for Q4 and about $1.2B for FY), largely in line with consensus — supports current valuation but lacks a clear beat to drive a sustained surge. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird trimmed its price target from $185 to $160 but kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued long‑term conviction despite a lower target. Article Title

Robert W. Baird trimmed its price target from $185 to $160 but kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued long‑term conviction despite a lower target. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted a recent 10.3% intraday jump on heavy volume but cautioned that earnings estimate revision trends may limit follow‑through — short‑term momentum could fade without fresh fundamental beats. Article Title

Zacks noted a recent 10.3% intraday jump on heavy volume but cautioned that earnings estimate revision trends may limit follow‑through — short‑term momentum could fade without fresh fundamental beats. Neutral Sentiment: Investor education piece comparing Commvault to Guidewire (AAII) provides context for relative valuation and competitive positioning but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Investor education piece comparing Commvault to Guidewire (AAII) provides context for relative valuation and competitive positioning but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: The Portnoy Law Firm has opened an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors — a legal overhang that can pressure the stock if it leads to litigation or management distraction. Article Title

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.