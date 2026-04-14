Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVG) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,548 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the March 15th total of 733 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIVG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 102,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIVG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (DIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of 100 companies in the S&P 500 with the highest forecasted dividend yield growth. DIVG was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

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