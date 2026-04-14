Filecoin (FIL) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $695.88 million and approximately $127.19 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,434.13 or 1.00105803 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,957,894,618 coins and its circulating supply is 771,767,479 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. Slack, BitcoinTalk, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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