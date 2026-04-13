SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.62 and last traded at $103.49, with a volume of 96299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.05.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

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