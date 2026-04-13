Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Drops By 42.7%

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 747,652 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 1,304,355 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.23. 389,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,731. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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