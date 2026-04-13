RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4%

RMMZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

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