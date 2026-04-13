Reviewing Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) and Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY – Get Free Report) and Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xtep International and Weyco Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtep International $1.97 billion 0.83 $190.81 million N/A N/A Weyco Group $276.17 million 1.19 $23.08 million $2.41 14.31

Analyst Recommendations

Xtep International has higher revenue and earnings than Weyco Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xtep International and Weyco Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtep International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weyco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Xtep International has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyco Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xtep International pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Weyco Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Weyco Group pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyco Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Xtep International and Weyco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtep International N/A N/A N/A Weyco Group 8.36% 9.35% 7.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Weyco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Weyco Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weyco Group beats Xtep International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xtep International

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Xtep International Holdings Limited engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and marketing and brand management of sports footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products primarily under the XTEP brand, as well as Palladium, K-Swiss, Saucony, and Merrell brand names. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear products. As of March 18, 2021, the company managed an extensive distribution network with exclusive distributors that operated approximately 6,000 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands. It is also involved in the wholesale of its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as e-commerce retailers in the United States and Canada. The company operates e-commerce business; and brick and mortar retail stores in the United States. In addition, it has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

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