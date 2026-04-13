NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) vs. Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Critical Analysis

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovAccess Global and Liquidia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovAccess Global N/A N/A -$2.66 million ($0.09) N/A Liquidia $158.32 million 21.37 -$68.92 million ($0.83) -46.25

Profitability

NovAccess Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovAccess Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NovAccess Global and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovAccess Global N/A N/A N/A Liquidia -43.53% -209.33% -25.32%

Risk & Volatility

NovAccess Global has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NovAccess Global and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovAccess Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liquidia 2 1 7 2 2.75

Liquidia has a consensus price target of $43.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Liquidia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than NovAccess Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of NovAccess Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liquidia beats NovAccess Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovAccess Global

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NovAccess Global Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient’s immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

About Liquidia

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Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company also offers Remodulin, a treprostinil administered through continuous intravenous and subcutaneous infusion. The company also a license agreement with Pharmosa Biopharm Inc to develop and commercialize L606, an inhaled sustained-release formulation of Treprostinil for the treatment of PAH and PH-ILD. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

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