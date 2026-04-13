Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $10.73 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

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Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

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Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.

The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.

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