Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

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Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

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Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE: ETX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities that mature on or before the trust’s termination date in 2028, focusing on debt issued by state and local governments, authorities, and agencies across the United States.

The portfolio is diversified across sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare, utilities, and general purpose obligations, with the goal of managing credit risk and preserving capital.

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