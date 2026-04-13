BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE:BTX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $424.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.61.

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BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE: BTX) is a closed-end, term investment trust listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The vehicle is structured to provide investors with exposure to technology-focused companies and private equity investments through a managed portfolio of equity securities and related instruments. As a term trust, BTX operates with a defined life and an eventual liquidation or conversion mechanism determined by the fund’s governing documents and shareholder votes.

The trust’s stated investment focus centers on companies operating in the technology sector and on private equity interests that complement its public market holdings.

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