BMO Capital Markets Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $60.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.10 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

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DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $47.12 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($1,871.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

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DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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