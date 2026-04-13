Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $296.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Macquarie Infrastructure from $295.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.82.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $320.28 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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