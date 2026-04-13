Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

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Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

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The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: ETG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks to provide monthly distributions with the potential for long-term total return, emphasizing high-quality income-producing equity securities from issuers around the world while aiming to enhance after-tax yield for shareholders.

ETG’s portfolio is composed primarily of dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into equity shares, and American Depositary Receipts across developed and emerging markets.

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