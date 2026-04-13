BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MQY opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

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About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

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BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE: MQY) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds issued by states, municipalities and their agencies across the United States. MQY may employ leverage to enhance income, in line with its stated risk and return objectives.

As part of BlackRock’s suite of municipal bond offerings, MQY benefits from the firm’s municipal fixed-income research, trading capabilities and credit analysis.

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