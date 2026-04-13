Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

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About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

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Popular Capital Trust II Pfd Gtd 6.125% (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Popular, Inc to issue cumulative preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by Popular, Inc, which serve as collateral for the preferred securities. Investors in BPOPM receive a fixed annual distribution rate of 6.125% through the initial fixed‐rate period.

These trust preferred securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Popular, Inc, a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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