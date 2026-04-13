B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

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B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

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The B. Riley Financial, Inc 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 are unsecured senior notes issued by B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, and are scheduled to mature on September 15, 2026. As senior obligations, they rank equally with all of the company’s existing and future senior unsecured debt and are guaranteed by certain of its domestic subsidiaries.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad range of advisory and financing services to corporate and individual clients.

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