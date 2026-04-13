InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$17.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$477.29 million, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.54 and a 52 week high of C$18.96.

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InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their target price on InPlay Oil from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Company Profile

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InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

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