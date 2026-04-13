Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.95 and last traded at $94.3950. Approximately 107,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,530,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.82.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,976,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,503 shares in the company, valued at $30,850,300. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,209,000 after purchasing an additional 898,884 shares in the last quarter. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,539,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,176,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,691,000 after acquiring an additional 343,288 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Further Reading

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