Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.0850, but opened at $97.1344. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $97.1344, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BAMXF
Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Performance
Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls‑Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high‑performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug‑in hybrid variants.
Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.
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