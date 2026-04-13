Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.0850, but opened at $97.1344. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $97.1344, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

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Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls‑Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high‑performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug‑in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

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