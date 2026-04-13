Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.3450. 28,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 540,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BRCB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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Black Rock Coffee Bar Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1,353.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Rock Coffee Bar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $5,981,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $2,982,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $4,023,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter worth about $7,422,000.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

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Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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