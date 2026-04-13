Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.07. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.