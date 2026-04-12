Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 598 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the March 15th total of 187 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
Principal Quality ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PSET traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00.
Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend
About Principal Quality ETF
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
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